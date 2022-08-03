Wanted Taiwanese man arrested after giving police false identity of another fugitive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wanted man was arrested on Tuesday (Aug. 2) after he unknowingly gave the false identity of another wanted man to police.

The First Precinct of Tainan City Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 2) that it received a report at 9:56 a.m. of a flash flood at the Xiaodong Road underpass after a heavy rain, CNA reported. When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found a sedan stuck inside the underpass.

As the situation called for more backup, nearby police stations dispatched more officers to the underpass. After the flood slightly receded, five officers at the scene worked together to push the stalled car out of the underpass.

According to police, when officers asked the stalled car's driver for his identity, the man told them that his family was Huang (黃) and that he didn’t pay attention to the warning light at the underpass because he was a stranger in the city.

After running a check, police found that Huang was wanted by the Changhua District Court, but Huang’s photo didn’t look like the driver, so they took him in for further investigation, per CNA.

At the police station, the driver confessed that he is 50 years old and surnamed Yen (顏). He told officers that he gave them his friend’s identity because he was wanted by the Chiayi and Tainan prosecutors' offices for involvement in many cases. However, he said he had no idea his friend was also wanted, per CNA.