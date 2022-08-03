Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan planning alternate cargo flight routes following China's announced military drills

Ministry of Transportation and Communications coordinating routes with Japan, Philippines

  2096
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/03 15:31
(PLA image)

(PLA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) revealed on Wednesday (August 3) it is coordinating with Japan and the Philippines to plan alternative cargo flight routes, following China’s recent announcement of military drills.

If the new routes are finalized, they will be announced immediately, MOTC said.

MOTC said it had considered the scope of the possible impact of the drills late last night but noted that flights at various airports across Taiwan continued to operate normally on Wednesday, according to Liberty Times.

With regard to shipping routes, the Maritime and Port Bureau issued a notice warning ships in the surrounding waters to avoid the areas marked by China.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said it would conduct “important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills" in six areas around Taiwan proper from Aug. 4-7. The move is considered to be retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The PLA has listed large stretches of waters off the coast of Taiwan, including areas to the northwest, north, northeast, east, southwest, and southeast of the country, as drill zones.
MOTC
Taiwan
PLA
China
military drills
Nancy Pelosi

RELATED ARTICLES

China announces live-fire drills in 6 zones surrounding Taiwan
China announces live-fire drills in 6 zones surrounding Taiwan
2022/08/03 01:32
Taiwan denies China's claim that Su-35 fighter jets are crossing strait
Taiwan denies China's claim that Su-35 fighter jets are crossing strait
2022/08/02 23:55
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan on historic visit
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan on historic visit
2022/08/02 22:58
If China shot down Pelosi’s airplane, US would retaliate massively: Newt Gingrich
If China shot down Pelosi’s airplane, US would retaliate massively: Newt Gingrich
2022/08/02 20:37
Bakery to give away one pastry for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan
Bakery to give away one pastry for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan
2022/08/02 18:42