Taiwan CECC reports 23,718 local COVID cases, 32 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 23,718 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Aug. 3), down 7% compared to the same period last week.

The CECC said the domestic epidemic has shown a downward trend but does not rule out a resurgence very soon due to the spread of contagious Omicron subvariants.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, announced one local BA.5 case who is the family member of a previous local BA.5 case at the daily press briefing. CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) urged those aged 65 and older to get a booster shot as the Center is expecting a resurgence of cases in the coming weeks due to the potential spread of the BA.5 variant.

Local cases

The local cases included 10,928 males, 12,783 females, and 7 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,406, followed by 2,980 in Taichung City, 2,562 in Taoyuan City, 2,427 in Taipei City, 2,214 in Kaohsiung City, 1,880 in Tainan City, 1,009 in Changhua County, 721 in Hsinchu County, 696 in Miaoli County, 651 in Pingtung County, 625 in Hsinchu City, 584 in Yunlin County, 510 in Yilan County, 427 in Chiayi County, 393 in Nantou County, 392 in Keelung City, 356 in Hualien County, 322 in Chiayi City, 266 in Taitung County, 144 in Penghu County, 140 in Kinmen County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 32 deaths announced on Wednesday included 20 males and 12 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 30 had a history of chronic disease, and 18 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to July 30 and the dates of death were from May 28 to July 31.

Imported cases

The 201 imported cases included 115 males and 86 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 6 to August 2, 15 each arrived from the U.S. and Vietnam; five each from the Philippines and Cambodia; three each from the U.K. and Singapore; two from Malaysia; one each from France, Austria, Japan, and China. The countries of origin of 149 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,652,186 cases, of which 20,724 were imported, 4,631,408 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,026 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 9,011 contracted the disease locally.