Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/08/03 12:48
Seattle Sounders Nicolas Lodeiro buries the penalty kick during the first half of an MLS soccer game against FC Dallas, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Seatt...
FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes gets just enough of the ball to kill the shot by Seattle's Nouhou, and deny him a second attempt on goal in the seco...
FC Dallas' Marco Farfan, left, and Seattle Sounders Leo Chu bump heads going after the ball near the Seattle goal during the first half of an MLS socc...
The pass in to Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz barely misses, allowing Dallas' Nanu to clear the ball with this header during the second half of an MLS...

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas.

Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2).

Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Sounders visiting Atlanta United while Dallas visits the Portland Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports