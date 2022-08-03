Pelosi dines with TSMC founder at state banquet in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A state banquet was held on Wednesday (Aug. 3) in Taipei to welcome U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where the founder of the world's largest contract chipmaker was also reportedly on the guest list.

The banquet was held at the Taipei Guest House following Pelosi's international press conference at the adjacent Presidential Office. The venue is traditionally used to host Taiwan's most important visitors.

Meaningful schedule

Apple Daily, citing an official familiar with the matter, reported the U.S. de-facto embassy in Taiwan (The American Institute in Taiwan) was responsible for coming up with Pelosi's trip schedule, with each event having its own symbolic meaning.

"The purposes of the trip are very clear," the official said. "The visit to the Legislature, Taiwan's law-making body, represents her support for the country's rule of law; the banquet attended by the country's business leaders serves economic and trade purposes; and a visit to the national human rights park in Taipei and a meeting with high-profile human rights activists there symbolizes Peloi's decades-long efforts in safeguarding human rights."

Pelosi was also scheduled to meet Wu'er Kaixi (吾爾開希), an exiled Chinese dissident in Taiwan who is known for his leading role during the Tiananmen protests in 1989 and is now the general secretary of the Taiwan Parliamentary Human Rights Commission; Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲); and owner of Hong Kong's Causeway Bay Books, Lam Wing-kee (林榮基), who fled to Taiwan over fear of Chinese persecution.

TSMC founder on banquet guest list

Pelosi was said to have met Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), on a video call prior to the banquet. DPP legislative caucus whip, Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), told Sanlih News the two exchanged their views over the Chips and Science Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress.

TSMC declined to comment on the report about the call.

At noon, members of the congressional delegation were invited to the banquet to dine with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and several high-level national security officials. Prominent Taiwanese business leaders were present, including TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) and Chairman Mark Liu, ETtoday reported.

Taiwan's foreign ministry declined to reveal the guest list of the business leaders who attended the banquet.