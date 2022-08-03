Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pelosi says trip shows 'America’s unwavering commitment' to Taiwan

'America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever': Pelosi

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/03 10:21
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu greets Pelosi at Songshan Airport. (MOFA photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu greets Pelosi at Songshan Airport. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shortly after her arrival in Taipei, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a series of tweets in which she stated that her visit to Taiwan was meant to honor "America's unwavering commitment" to Taiwan.

At 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Pelosi and her congressional delegation arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport aboard a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-40C. Beginning at 11 p.m., Pelosi posted a series of tweets drawn from a press release issued at that time explaining her rationale behind her visit. She started out by stating that her trip demonstrates "America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

Pelosi wrote that her planned meeting with Taiwanese leaders will reaffirm U.S. support for the country and promote mutual interests including advancing a "free & open Indo-Pacific region." She asserted that U.S. solidarity with Taiwan's 23 million people is "more important today than ever," as the world faces a "choice between autocracy and democracy."

However, she emphasized that the U.S. has recently sent a number of other congressional delegations to Taiwan, and such visits do not contradict longstanding U.S. policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. She then reiterated U.S. opposition to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo."

In the press release, Pelosi pointed out that the visit is part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region that also includes stopovers in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Pelosi stated that the key components of these visits are promoting "mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip
Pelosi
congressional delegation
US-Taiwan relations
US-Taiwan ties

RELATED ARTICLES

China announces live-fire drills in 6 zones surrounding Taiwan
China announces live-fire drills in 6 zones surrounding Taiwan
2022/08/03 01:32
Taiwan denies China's claim that Su-35 fighter jets are crossing strait
Taiwan denies China's claim that Su-35 fighter jets are crossing strait
2022/08/02 23:55
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan on historic visit
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan on historic visit
2022/08/02 22:58
If China shot down Pelosi’s airplane, US would retaliate massively: Newt Gingrich
If China shot down Pelosi’s airplane, US would retaliate massively: Newt Gingrich
2022/08/02 20:37
Bakery to give away one pastry for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan
Bakery to give away one pastry for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan
2022/08/02 18:42