Pelosi says trip shows 'America’s unwavering commitment' to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shortly after her arrival in Taipei, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a series of tweets in which she stated that her visit to Taiwan was meant to honor "America's unwavering commitment" to Taiwan.

At 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Pelosi and her congressional delegation arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport aboard a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-40C. Beginning at 11 p.m., Pelosi posted a series of tweets drawn from a press release issued at that time explaining her rationale behind her visit. She started out by stating that her trip demonstrates "America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."

Pelosi wrote that her planned meeting with Taiwanese leaders will reaffirm U.S. support for the country and promote mutual interests including advancing a "free & open Indo-Pacific region." She asserted that U.S. solidarity with Taiwan's 23 million people is "more important today than ever," as the world faces a "choice between autocracy and democracy."

However, she emphasized that the U.S. has recently sent a number of other congressional delegations to Taiwan, and such visits do not contradict longstanding U.S. policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act, U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. She then reiterated U.S. opposition to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo."

In the press release, Pelosi pointed out that the visit is part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region that also includes stopovers in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Pelosi stated that the key components of these visits are promoting "mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance."