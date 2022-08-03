21 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-one Chinese military planes were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the same day U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the country.

Ten People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, eight Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 25 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 22 fighter jets and three spotter planes.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport at 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday night. At 10:59 p.m., the People’s Liberation Army announced it would be holding military exercises and life-fire drills in six areas around Taiwan from Aug. 4-7 in retaliation to Pelosi’s visit. Flight paths of Chinese planes on Aug. 2. (MND image)