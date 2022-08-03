26 US senators back Pelosi's Taiwan visit in joint statement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 26 senators, including former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Tuesday (August 2) released a joint statement backing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The senators pointed out that Pelosi’s trip is not unprecedented, as members of congress have gone to Taiwan for decades. They added that the visit is “consistent with the United States’ One China policy to which we are committed.”

“We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act,” they said.

Since the passing of the Taiwan Travel Act in 2018, there have been more frequent trips by U.S. members of congress and government officials to Taiwan.

Additionally, the Russian government has blasted Pelosi’s trip. “Everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative," Reuters quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on August 2.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson, said, "The USA is a state provocateur," adding, "Russia confirms the principle of "one China," per Reuters.

Pelosi, who is leading a delegation, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday night. She will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Wednesday morning.

She is the first House speaker to visit the nation since Newt Gingrich came in 1997.

Pelosi's delegation includes Representatives Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano, chair of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs; Suzan DelBene, vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Raja Krishnamoorthi, member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; and Andy Kim, member of the House Armed Services Committee and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.