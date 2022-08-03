Taipei 101 posts series of signs welcoming Nancy Pelosi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 posted a series of messages in English and Mandarin welcoming and thanking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her historic visit to Taiwan.

In anticipation of Pelosi's imminent arrival on Tuesday night (Aug. 2), the Taipei 101 skyscraper displayed a number of messages in English and Mandarin midway up the tower. The messages in English read: "Speaker Pelosi," 'Welcome to TW," "Thank you," and "TW hearts US."

The Chinese messages said: "Thank you, friend of democracy," "Firm support for Taiwan," "Maintain world order together," and "Long friendship between the U.S. and Taiwan."

At 10:44 p.m., Pelosi and her congressional delegation arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport aboard a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-40C. Early on Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), the House speaker is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), before attending a meeting at 8:50 a.m. on the second floor of the Legislative Yuan, where she will meet with Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), among other lawmakers.



(CNA photo)



