Tuesday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Daniel Evans (16), Britain, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Clara Tauson (8), Denmark, 6-2, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Jessica Pegula, United States, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-4, 6-1.