All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 14 3 4 46 43 15 Tampa Bay 13 3 6 45 47 23 Pittsburgh 12 6 4 40 36 26 Memphis 12 5 3 39 37 20 Birmingham 11 6 5 38 29 20 Detroit City FC 9 4 8 35 28 20 Miami 8 7 7 31 24 23 Tulsa 7 12 4 25 29 40 Indy 6 11 4 22 24 33 Hartford 4 13 5 17 22 33 Atlanta 2 4 15 4 16 28 58 Loudoun 4 14 3 15 21 45 Charleston 3 15 4 13 26 48 New York Red Bulls II 2 16 3 9 11 43

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Antonio 16 3 2 50 37 15 San Diego 13 5 4 43 49 36 Colorado Springs 13 8 1 40 43 35 New Mexico 10 3 8 38 33 19 Sacramento 9 5 6 33 26 21 El Paso 9 9 6 33 39 30 Las Vegas 9 8 5 32 27 27 LA Galaxy II 9 10 4 31 39 44 Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35 Phoenix 8 10 4 28 33 39 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 4 25 25 29 MONTEREY BAY FC 7 11 2 23 26 38 Orange County 5 10 7 22 34 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 27

Birmingham 6, Loudoun 1

Hartford 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie

Phoenix 0, Oakland 0, tie

San Antonio 2, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, July 30

Birmingham 1, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 3, Indy 1

Pittsburgh 1, Tulsa 0

Las Vegas 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Sacramento 4, Charleston 2

Monterey Bay FC 1, Loudoun 0

LA Galaxy II 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Louisville 1, El Paso 0

San Diego 3, Orange County 2

Phoenix 4, Colorado 0

Sunday, July 31

New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Wednesday, August 3

Memphis at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

El Paso at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Orange County, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.