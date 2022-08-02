WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|x-Washington
|19
|12
|.613
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|18
|.400
|11
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Dallas
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Phoenix
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.