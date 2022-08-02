Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/02 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 7 .767
x-Connecticut 20 10 .667 3
x-Washington 19 12 .613
Atlanta 12 18 .400 11
New York 11 18 .379 11½
Indiana 5 27 .156 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Seattle 19 12 .613
Dallas 13 16 .448
Phoenix 13 17 .433 9
Los Angeles 12 17 .414
Minnesota 12 19 .387 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.