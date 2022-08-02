Bakery to give away one yolk crisp pastry to buyers for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the news of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan spreads, a bakery in central Taiwan has promised to give away one egg yolk crisp pastry to buyers for every hour Pelosi stays in Taiwan, as a way to express the store’s support for her visit.

Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region. The delegation visited Singapore on Monday and is currently in Malaysia. Foreign media have reported that she could arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday night (Aug. 2) and stay overnight.

A bakery in Huatan Township, Changhua County has a banner hanging above its storefront, saying, “To welcome U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, customers who come to the store to buy a box of six yolk pastries will get one pastry free if Pelosi stays one hour during her visit, get two pastries free if she stays two hours, and so on.”

If customers come to buy one box of yolk pastries on Tuesday, they can come on Wednesday with receipts to claim the free pastries they are entitled to, CNA reported.

The owner of the bakery, surnamed Chiang (江), told media that China has been suppressing Taiwan for a long time, which has made Taiwanese unhappy. Exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S. have nothing to do with China, Chiang said, adding that the bakery has decided to take action to support Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

The longer Pelosi stays in Taiwan, the more pastries the bakery will hand out, Chiang said.