US House Speaker Pelosi to meet Taiwan's president, legislative speaker Aug 3: KMT caucus whip

Taiwan's Presidential Office and foreign ministry decline to confirm Pelosi's visit, military preparedness and security police force ramps up

  903
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/02 16:49
William Tseng, KMT legislative caucus whip. 

William Tseng, KMT legislative caucus whip.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese legislator, citing the latest congressional calendar, said a meeting between a congressional delegation led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) was scheduled for Wednesday morning (Aug 3).

William Tseng (曾銘宗), the Kuomintang (KMT) legislative caucus whip, said he was just informed of a meeting scheduled for 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 2nd floor of the Legislature. The congressional delegation from the U.S. and caucus whips of the ruling and opposition parties in Taiwan are invited.

The delegation is comprised of Gergory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano, chair of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs; Suzan DelBene, vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Raja Krishnamoorthi, member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; and Andy Kim, member of the House Armed Services Committee and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Apple Daily, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Pelosi will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the early morning before heading to the 8:50 a.m. meeting. A state banquet was arranged to welcome the delegation at noon, and the delegation will leave Taiwan that afternoon for South Korea.

Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have both declined to confirm the trip by Pelosi as of Monday, while ramping up military preparedness and security police officers in the capital city.

Pelosi
Tsai Ing-wen
You Si-kun
Legislature

