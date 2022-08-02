Taiwan tracks 2 Chinese warships off Lanyu Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese warships were tracked in international waters off the coast of Lanyu Island in eastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning (Aug. 2).

A People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) missile destroyer and guided-missile frigate were spotted 45 nautical miles southeast of Lanyu at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a military official told CNA. The official said that over the past two days PLAN reconnaissance ships, missile destroyers, and frigates have been monitored in the waters southeast of Hualien County and Lanyu Island.

The two Chinese warships were likely a Type 055 stealth guided missile destroyer and a Type 054A guided-missile frigate, according to retired reserve Navy Captain Wang Jyh-perng (王志鵬). Wang added that there has been quite a bit of naval activity to the east of Taitung County over the past few days.

In response to the two reported Chinese military vessels, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday said it constantly monitors Chinese naval movements in the waters around the country. China has stepped up its military exercises and maneuvers in the region amid reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan this week.