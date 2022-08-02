First Hydrogen's Green Hydrogen Production Development Division Appoints Campbell as CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 2 August 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Rob Campbell has been appointed Chief Executive Officer Energy to lead the Company's development of green hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling technology. Mr. Campbell was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard Power Systems (Ballard), the world's leading provider of fuel cells and clean energy solutions for sustainable transit systems.



For more than two decades Mr. Campbell has championed the use of renewable energy, hydrogen and fuel cells to positively address the challenges of climate change, pollution and energy security. His role at Ballard covered global business development, sales and marketing, product line management and after-sales service for its key power product markets - Heavy Duty Vehicles, Material Handling and Stationary Power. Prior to joining Ballard, Mr. Campbell was President and CEO of SoloPower Systems Inc. and has previously held Vice President roles at Energy Conversion Devices and Solar Integrated Technologies, and at Hydrogenics, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyser products.



Having taken on a director role at First Hydrogen in January this year, Mr. Campbell now joins the Company as Energy CEO. He will be responsible for developing green hydrogen production sites and fuel distribution systems, critical elements within First Hydrogen's total hydrogen mobility solution. The company's "Hydrogen-as-a-Service" model will provide customers with clean green hydrogen fuel, refuelling technology and zero-emission commercial vehicles in order to accelerate the creation of zero-emission eco-system solutions.



A licensed professional engineer with the Professional Engineers Association of Ontario, Mr. Campbell holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He gained a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from York University's Schulich School of Business. Together with his extensive knowledge of high-growth markets and engineering-based capital equipment sales, Rob's experience will lead the delivery of the company's first green hydrogen production sites and hydrogen refuelling stations, which are in development with FEV Consulting Group. Later this year, First Hydrogen Automotive will launch two hydrogen-powered demonstrator Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) featuring Ballard fuel cells. Mr. Campbell will help to establish the necessary infrastructure to enable fleet operators to adopt zero-emission, hydrogen-powered vehicles.



Rob Campbell, Director and CEO of First Hydrogen Energy, comments: "As a business that spans both the energy and automotive industries, First Hydrogen is pioneering a new approach to working with commercial vehicle customers. It is my privilege to join First Hydrogen at such an exciting stage in its business growth. The Company has made substantial progress in rapid order and now is the time to ramp up activity on the Energy side in order to provide a totally green and sustainable solution. I look forward to developing First Hydrogen's energy division, expanding our team and working towards our objective: to produce a guaranteed supply of green hydrogen fuel and the means to distribute it. I have long believed in the potential hydrogen fuel has in the global race to eliminate fossil fuel use and I'm thrilled to accelerate us towards a zero-emission future."



Balraj Mann, CEO, says: "I am very pleased to welcome Rob to First Hydrogen's growing first-class team. Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with his many years of helping the world de-carbonize. Green hydrogen as a clean fuel source is gaining considerable momentum. Just last week, Democratic senator Joe Manchin and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer agreed to a tax and climate bill in the US which will give generous tax credits that will make green hydrogen cheaper to produce. The UK announced Jane Toogood as Hydrogen Champion to kick-start Britain's green hydrogen industry, as it moves away from natural gas."





On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

investors@firsthydrogen.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.



Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.



The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE







Hashtag: #FirstHydrogen



About First Hydrogen Corp.

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.