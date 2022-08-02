Macquarie Asset Management Acquires Significant Minority Stake in ST Telemedia’s VIRTUS Data Centres

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 2 August 2022 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (ST Telemedia) has reached an agreement for Macquarie Asset Management, via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7, to acquire a significant minority stake in leading data centre provider VIRTUS Data Centres (VIRTUS).



VIRTUS provides colocation and cloud connectivity services to blue-chip clients, including global technology companies and enterprise clients. Its portfolio comprises 11 data centre facilities in Greater London with a combined capacity of over 180 MW, and an initial 100 MW pipeline of projects under consideration in prime locations across the UK and Europe.



VIRTUS is deeply focused on sustainability, sourcing its electricity needs from renewable energy. VIRTUS is also targeting net zero emissions across its data centre operations by 2030.



Nathan Luckey, a Senior Managing Director within Macquarie Asset Management's Real Assets team, said: "While London's data centre market is expected to continue seeing increased absorption levels, driven by strong demand for hyperscalers, we believe Europe – including core markets such as Germany and France – will present sizeable growth opportunities over the next decade."



"We are delighted to partner with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to help scale VIRTUS' operations, providing mission critical services that are central to the digital economy. Through our long-term investment, we intend to further strengthen VIRTUS' focus on sustainability by backing further investment in its technology and enhancing the lifecycle management of its equipment."



Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said: "We are pleased to have propelled VIRTUS' growth journey over the past seven years which has seen their platform grow into the UK's leading hyperscale data centre provider today. Our commitment has demonstrated the value of developing high-quality data centres in strategic locations. With Macquarie's partnership, we look forward to building on this strong momentum, accelerating VIRTUS' growth strategy and expanding our services to customers across Europe."



Neil Cresswell, Chief Executive Officer of VIRTUS Data Centres, said: "Our vision is to lead the data centre industry in Europe by being different by design. We are excited to have an experienced data centre investor in Macquarie join ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to support not only our growth plans, but also our continued innovation and commitment to ensure our facilities are futureproofed with sustainability at their core."



Macquarie Asset Management is a leading investor in digital infrastructure globally. As the world's largest infrastructure manager, Macquarie Asset Management currently manages investments in AirTrunk, a leading Asia-Pacific data centre developer and operator with facilities in Australia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Macquarie Asset Management is also supporting the expansion of leading US data centre providers Aligned Data Centers and Netrality Data Centers.







About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage £441 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments and renewables, real estate, agriculture and natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.



Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 18,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.



Macquarie Group businesses are actively supporting the development of the UK's digital infrastructure, overseeing investment to upgrade essential fibre and telecommunications infrastructure nationwide via KCOM, Arqiva, and Voneus.



All figures as at 31 March 2022. For more information, please visit Macquarie.com



About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres



ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers, headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world's major business markets of over 170 facilities across Singapore, UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Philippines, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers' current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit sttelemediagdc.com .



About VIRTUS Data Centres



VIRTUS Data Centres (VIRTUS) is a trusted global leader in the data centre industry and the UK's leading data centre company, committed to delivering reliable, resilient and responsible digital infrastructure for our customers. As part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), VIRTUS is the home of the cloud in London, and at the heart of Europe. Collectively, the STT GDC Group provides a global platform that has more than 170 data centres worldwide with over 2.2GW of IT load, across 20 major business markets.



VIRTUS has a proven track record of over a decade designing and operating the UK's most efficient facilities. Committed to the highest standards of Operational Excellence – safety, security and availability – VIRTUS hires the best people to work in an industry which is increasingly essential to everyone and everything. We are laser focused on responsibly delivering solutions for the benefit of our customers, colleagues, suppliers, the environment and the world, every minute of every day.





Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this document is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

