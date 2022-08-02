Taiwan’s TSMC to start construction on new Kaohsiung fab later this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Monday (Aug. 1) that it plans to begin construction on its new Kaohsiung facility later this year.

TSMC said it had been invited by the Kaohsiung City Government to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 7 for the city’s Nanzih industrial park, where the chipmaker will build its plant. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is also expected to attend the event, according to CNA.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker has previously said its Kaohsiung fab will be responsible for manufacturing 7 nm and 28 nm chips. Commercial production at the plant is slated to begin in 2024.

TSMC’s Kaohsiung fab is expected to create 1,500 new jobs and have an annual output value of around NT$157.6 billion (US$5.25 billion), per CNA.