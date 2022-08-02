Taiwan adds 23,302 local COVID cases, 31 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 23,302 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Aug. 2), down 6% compared to the same period last week.

The 31 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,994.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, did not unveil the number of cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 among the single-day tally at Tuesday's press briefing.

Local cases

The local cases included 10,836 males, 12,453 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 3,920, followed by 2,923 in Taichung City, 2,400 in Kaohsiung City, 2,295 in Taipei City, 2,050 in Tainan City, 2,027 in Taoyuan City, 1,192 in Changhua County, 771 in Pingtung County, 735 in Yunlin County, 705 in Miaoli County, 646 in Hsinchu County, 497 in Hsinchu City, 475 in Yilan County, 460 in Chiayi County, ​​​​​​​423 in Nantou County, 421 in Hualien County, 338 in Keelung City, 333 in Chiayi City, 310 in Taitung County, 209 in Kinmen County, 153 in Penghu County, and 19 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 31 deaths announced on Tuesday included 19 males and 12 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 28 had a history of chronic disease, and 19 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 31 to July 29 and the dates of death were from June 13 to July 30.

Imported cases

The 254 imported cases included 127 males and 127 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 2 to August 1, 11 arrived from Germany; 8 from Vietnam; four each from Singapore and the Philippines; three each from Australia and the U.S.; two from Japan; one each from Norway, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The countries of origin of 215 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,628,294 cases, of which 20,535 were imported, 4,607,705 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,994 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 8,979 contracted the disease locally.