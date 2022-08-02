Alexa
Taiwan military to carry out live-fire artillery exercises

Drills will take place on Aug. 9 and 11 at Fenggang training grounds in Pingtung

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/02 11:07
Taiwan artillery. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan military will conduct live-fire drills in southern Pingtung County on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, CNA reported on Monday (Aug. 1).

The artillery drills are intended to bolster combat readiness and are being carried out as a follow up to the recently concluded Han Kuang 38 wargames, which were carried out July 25-29. The live-fire exercise will take place at the Fenggang training grounds in Pingtung, according to the report.

The Army’s 43rd Artillery Command, 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the Hualien and eastern Taiwan defense commands, and the Coast Guard are expected to take part in the exercises. The drills will include 155 mm howitzers and M109 and M110 self-propelled howitzers, among other artillery.

The military is also set out to carry out another set of live-fire drills in Pingtung on Sept. 5.
Taiwan military
Taiwan military drills
Taiwan live-fire drills

