Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reportedly beefing up combat readiness amid tensions

Cross-strait tensions are running high amid a possible Pelosi visit

  561
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/02 11:05
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan military forces conduct anti-landing drills during the annual Han Kuang mili...

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan military forces conduct anti-landing drills during the annual Han Kuang mili...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has reportedly ramped up its military preparedness as cross-strait tensions mount over a potential visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s armed forces will enter a higher state of preparedness against the threat by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) between 8 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) and 12 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 4), according to CNA, citing reliable sources.

The heightened alert does not amount to the country being put on a war footing, the sources emphasized.

The report comes as Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan has riled Beijing, which has responded with increasing threats. The White House on Monday warned about prolonged provocations from Beijing, including firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Maritime Safety Administration has announced live-fire drills will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday in the Bohai Sea and waters in the South China Sea. Over the past weekend, it has already carried out five military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea and East China Sea, including live-fire exercises off the waters of Fujian Province, believed to be in protest over Pelosi’s plans to travel to Taiwan.
Taiwan
drills
exercises
military readiness
Beijing
PLA
China
Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi

RELATED ARTICLES

Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
2022/08/01 21:03
US House Speaker Pelosi could make ‘emergency landing’ in Taiwan: Chinese state media
US House Speaker Pelosi could make ‘emergency landing’ in Taiwan: Chinese state media
2022/08/01 17:45
Taiwan's Chen Ming-tong defends Lin Chih-chien against charges of plagiarism
Taiwan's Chen Ming-tong defends Lin Chih-chien against charges of plagiarism
2022/08/01 17:27
Chipmaking giant TSMC ‘non-operable’ if China invades Taiwan
Chipmaking giant TSMC ‘non-operable’ if China invades Taiwan
2022/08/01 16:47
Pfizer vaccine cleared for children under 4 in Taiwan
Pfizer vaccine cleared for children under 4 in Taiwan
2022/08/01 15:09