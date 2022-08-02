Taiwan reportedly beefing up combat readiness amid tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has reportedly ramped up its military preparedness as cross-strait tensions mount over a potential visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s armed forces will enter a higher state of preparedness against the threat by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) between 8 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) and 12 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 4), according to CNA, citing reliable sources.

The heightened alert does not amount to the country being put on a war footing, the sources emphasized.

The report comes as Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan has riled Beijing, which has responded with increasing threats. The White House on Monday warned about prolonged provocations from Beijing, including firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s Maritime Safety Administration has announced live-fire drills will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday in the Bohai Sea and waters in the South China Sea. Over the past weekend, it has already carried out five military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea and East China Sea, including live-fire exercises off the waters of Fujian Province, believed to be in protest over Pelosi’s plans to travel to Taiwan.