4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Aug. 1).

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF jets.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Last month, China sent 70 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 28 fighter jets, eight fighter bombers, one bomber, two helicopters, and 31 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese jets on Aug. 1. (MND image)