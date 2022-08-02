White Sox acquire lefty reliever Diekman from Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash.

The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year.

The Red Sox also traded catcher Christian Vázquez to Houston for minor league infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

The Red Sox and Astros played in Houston on Monday night, so Vázquez had a short trip to join his new team. Vázquez, who turns 32 on Aug. 21, hit .282 with eight homers and 42 RBIs in 84 games with Boston this year.

The White Sox are trying to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season after winning the AL Central in 2021.

The addition of Diekman puts a second lefty in manager Tony La Russa's bullpen, joining rookie Tanner Banks. The White Sox also have Aaron Bummer, but he is on the injured list with a strained left lat.

Diekman's contract calls for $3.5 million salaries this year and next, and it includes a $4 million team option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The 27-year-old McGuire batted .225 with 10 RBIs in 53 games with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Toronto in April.

McGuire became expendable for the White Sox when Yasmani Grandal returned after being sidelined by lower back spasms. McGuire also was outplayed by catcher Seby Zavala, who was batting .296 with two homers in 30 games heading into Monday night's series opener against Kansas City.

The Red Sox are well off the pace in the loaded AL East, but they still have a chance for a wild card.

Valdez, 23, hit .296 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 38 games for Triple-A Sugar Land this season. The 23-year-old Abreu batted .249 with 15 homers, 54 RBIs and 23 steals in 89 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.

