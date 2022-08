Monday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-8.