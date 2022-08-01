All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|2
|9
|45
|40
|15
|New York City FC
|12
|4
|6
|42
|41
|21
|CF Montréal
|11
|8
|3
|36
|36
|36
|New York
|10
|6
|6
|36
|34
|25
|Orlando City
|8
|9
|6
|30
|27
|33
|Columbus
|7
|5
|9
|30
|27
|22
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|8
|29
|37
|42
|Chicago
|7
|10
|6
|27
|24
|28
|New England
|6
|7
|9
|27
|32
|34
|Charlotte FC
|8
|12
|2
|26
|25
|31
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|10
|5
|26
|26
|37
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|7
|25
|29
|33
|Toronto FC
|6
|12
|5
|23
|30
|39
|D.C. United
|6
|12
|3
|21
|28
|44
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|15
|4
|3
|48
|44
|23
|Austin FC
|13
|5
|5
|44
|47
|28
|Minnesota United
|10
|8
|5
|35
|35
|30
|FC Dallas
|9
|6
|8
|35
|33
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|7
|7
|34
|30
|29
|Nashville
|8
|7
|8
|32
|29
|29
|Portland
|7
|6
|10
|31
|39
|35
|LA Galaxy
|9
|10
|3
|30
|30
|28
|Seattle
|9
|11
|2
|29
|29
|27
|Vancouver
|7
|10
|6
|27
|25
|38
|Houston
|7
|12
|4
|25
|28
|37
|Colorado
|6
|9
|6
|24
|25
|29
|San Jose
|5
|9
|8
|23
|36
|45
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|14
|5
|20
|19
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York 4, Austin FC 3
LA Galaxy 2, Atlanta 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1
Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie
Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie
New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Philadelphia 6, Houston 0
Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie
Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie
Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie
Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0
Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie
Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.
D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1
Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.