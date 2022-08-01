WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|x-Washington
|19
|12
|.613
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|18
|.400
|11
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Dallas
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Phoenix
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT
New York 89, Phoenix 69
Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69
Washington 78, Seattle 75
Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.