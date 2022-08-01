Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/01 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 69 34 .670 _
Toronto 57 45 .559 11½
Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½
Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½
Boston 51 52 .495 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _
Cleveland 52 49 .515 1
Chicago 51 50 .505 2
Detroit 41 62 .398 13
Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 67 36 .650 _
Seattle 55 48 .534 12
Texas 46 55 .455 20
Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½
Oakland 39 65 .375 28½

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.