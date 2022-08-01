All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|69
|34
|.670
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|40-13
|29-21
|Toronto
|57
|45
|.559
|11½
|+3
|8-2
|W-2
|34-21
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|54
|48
|.529
|14½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|32-20
|22-28
|Baltimore
|51
|51
|.500
|17½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|29-20
|22-31
|Boston
|51
|52
|.495
|18
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-27
|25-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|53
|48
|.525
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-22
|26-26
|Cleveland
|52
|49
|.515
|1
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-19
|27-30
|Chicago
|51
|50
|.505
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|23-28
|28-22
|Detroit
|41
|62
|.398
|13
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-27
|16-35
|Kansas City
|40
|62
|.392
|13½
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|22-30
|18-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|67
|36
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-15
|34-21
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|12
|+½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-23
|28-25
|Texas
|46
|55
|.455
|20
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-26
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|43
|59
|.422
|23½
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|23-30
|20-29
|Oakland
|39
|65
|.375
|28½
|16
|7-3
|L-2
|17-33
|22-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|64
|37
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|31-17
|33-20
|Atlanta
|62
|41
|.602
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|W-3
|36-21
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|55
|47
|.539
|9½
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|26-25
|29-22
|Miami
|47
|55
|.461
|17½
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|22-26
|25-29
|Washington
|35
|68
|.340
|30
|20½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-38
|19-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|45
|.559
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|26-20
|31-25
|St. Louis
|54
|48
|.529
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|25-28
|Chicago
|41
|60
|.406
|15½
|13½
|7-3
|L-2
|20-32
|21-28
|Cincinnati
|40
|61
|.396
|16½
|14½
|6-4
|W-2
|24-32
|16-29
|Pittsburgh
|40
|62
|.392
|17
|15
|2-8
|L-7
|21-29
|19-33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|68
|33
|.673
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|35-15
|33-18
|San Diego
|57
|46
|.553
|12
|+1½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-22
|30-24
|San Francisco
|51
|51
|.500
|17½
|4
|3-7
|W-2
|29-23
|22-28
|Colorado
|46
|57
|.447
|23
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-27
|16-30
|Arizona
|45
|56
|.446
|23
|9½
|6-4
|L-3
|27-27
|18-29
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 1, Arizona 0
Boston 7, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 3, Minnesota 2
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.