Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/01 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 69 34 .670 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-13 29-21
Toronto 57 45 .559 11½ +3 8-2 W-2 34-21 23-24
Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½ _ 3-7 L-1 32-20 22-28
Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½ 3 5-5 L-2 29-20 22-31
Boston 51 52 .495 18 3-7 W-1 26-27 25-25
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ _ 4-6 L-1 27-22 26-26
Cleveland 52 49 .515 1 5-5 W-1 25-19 27-30
Chicago 51 50 .505 2 6-4 W-2 23-28 28-22
Detroit 41 62 .398 13 13½ 3-7 L-2 25-27 16-35
Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½ 14 4-6 W-1 22-30 18-32
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 67 36 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-1 33-15 34-21
Seattle 55 48 .534 12 4-6 L-1 27-23 28-25
Texas 46 55 .455 20 4-6 W-1 21-26 25-29
Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½ 11 4-6 L-1 23-30 20-29
Oakland 39 65 .375 28½ 16 7-3 L-2 17-33 22-32

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 64 37 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-6 31-17 33-20
Atlanta 62 41 .602 3 +6½ 6-4 W-3 36-21 26-20
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 _ 6-4 W-5 26-25 29-22
Miami 47 55 .461 17½ 8 4-6 L-3 22-26 25-29
Washington 35 68 .340 30 20½ 5-5 L-1 16-38 19-30
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _ _ 7-3 L-1 26-20 31-25
St. Louis 54 48 .529 3 1 6-4 W-1 29-20 25-28
Chicago 41 60 .406 15½ 13½ 7-3 L-2 20-32 21-28
Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½ 14½ 6-4 W-2 24-32 16-29
Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17 15 2-8 L-7 21-29 19-33
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _ _ 7-3 W-1 35-15 33-18
San Diego 57 46 .553 12 +1½ 5-5 W-1 27-22 30-24
San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½ 4 3-7 W-2 29-23 22-28
Colorado 46 57 .447 23 3-7 L-1 30-27 16-30
Arizona 45 56 .446 23 6-4 L-3 27-27 18-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.