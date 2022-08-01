Luggage problem delays start of West Indies vs. India T20

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts (AP) — Cricket West Indies pushed back the start of the second Twenty20 international with India on Monday by two hours because of “significant delays in crucial team luggage” arriving from Trinidad.

“CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders,” it said Monday.

Monday's match was originally scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. local time.

India beat the West Indies by 68 runs on Friday in Tarouba, Trinidad, in the first of five T20s.

“Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad,” the organization said.

The last two matches of the T20 series will be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

___

