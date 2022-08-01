Nano Zinc Oxide Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Showa Denko, Umicore, and Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Co., Ltd 

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Nano Zinc Oxide Market Research are Advanced Nano Technologies Limited, BYK Additives & Instruments, Elementis Specialties, Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd., Nanophase Technology Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Showa Denko, Umicore, and Weifang Longda Zinc Industry, Co., Ltd and other key market players.

As per Report Ocean, the global demand for nano zinc oxide was valued at $2,099 million in 2015 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period to reach a value of $7,677 million in 2022. Report Ocean recently added a research report on the global Nano Zinc Oxide Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Nano zinc oxide is the transparent, non-toxic, and chemically stable nanoparticle generally available in the market as powder or dispersions. Some of the specialties of the material are its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-corrosion, catalytic, and UV filtering properties. It is majorly incorporated to filter harmful UV-A & UV-B rays of the sun. The various applications of nano zinc oxide are sunscreens, anti-microbials, conductive thin-films in blue laser diodes, solar cells, LCDs, protective coatings (clear varnishes for wood products & furniture), transparent plastics & plastic films (plastic glasses), capacitors, varistors, photoprinting, and electrophotography. In sunscreens, the zinc oxide particles are generally used with coatings of silicon or aluminum oxide and in the range of 20 to 60 nm.

The nano zinc oxide market is currently in its developing stage as it is being used in several industries and various researches are going on to find its new application. The global nano zinc market is expected to register significant growth in the forecast period with Asia-Pacific as the major revenue generating region. The factors that drive the market are growth in demand for UV-A & UV-B filters in cosmetics, increase in demand in anti-microbial coatings, and recent approval for use of nano zinc oxide by EC. However, the toxic effect of the material when deposited in high amount may restrict its market growth. The increase in disposable income of emerging economies and expanding market of paints, coatings & cosmetics are projected to provide substantial opportunities to the industry player across the value chain.

The report segments the nano zinc oxide market on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, cosmetics, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancements in the nano zinc oxide market majorly includes research and development activities towards finding new commercial avenues. It is now used in LEDs and blue LEDs along with solar cells. Over the years it has also been found that they are well-suited for electronic applications such as capacitors, varistors, photoprinting, and electrophotography owing to extremely low levels of heavy metal impurities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The World Nano Zinc Oxide Market is segmented as below:

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31429

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31429

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31429

