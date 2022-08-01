Asphalt Additives Market is Booming Worldwide | DuPont de Nemours and Company, Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Asphalt Additives Market Research are Evonik Industries AG, Tri-Chem Industries, Ingevity, AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation, ArrMaz, The Arkema Group. and other key market players.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the global Asphalt Additives Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Asphalt additives are crucial towards sustainable development of roads and household infrastructure. In addition, asphalt additives enhance the efficiency and overall life of the roads when mixed with the paving grade asphalt thus demand for such additives is gaining prominence across the globe.

The world asphalt additives market is expected to reach $2,302 million through 2022, from 2015 market value of $1,433 registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the analysis period. Increasing demand for asphalt from construction industry, growing conformity with latest manufacturing standards, and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additives market growth. However, changing regulatory environment coupled with the low consumer awareness may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into polymerized asphalt cement, novophalt, multigrade asphalt cement, polyester modifier, and others. In 2015, the polymerized asphalt cement (PAC) segment occupied around half of the overall asphalt additives market, in volume terms as PAC enhances the ability of asphalt to combat fatigue and cracks. Based on end user of asphalt additives, the market is segmented into road construction, road paving, airport runaway, parking lots, roofing, and others. In 2015, the road construction application segment accounted for more than half of the world asphalt additives market owing to rising urban migration and demographic shifts across the globe.

Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the consumption of asphalt additives in different countries has also been included in the report. In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied two-fifths of the total asphalt additives market, in volume terms. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the analysis period.

The leading companies in this market have been proactively working towards the launch of new products to sustain in the market. The major companies profiled in the report includes:

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World asphalt additives market is segmented as:

World asphalt additives market By Type

Polymerized asphalt cement

Novophalt

Multigrade asphalt cement

Polyester modifier

Others

World asphalt additives market By Application

Road Construction

Road paving

Airport Runaway

Parking lots

Roofing

Others

World asphalt additives market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

Turkey

UK

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

