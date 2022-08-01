Powder Coatings Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Tiger Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Sherwin Williams

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Powder Coatings Market Research are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Berger Paints, IFS Coatings, Tiger Coatings, The Valspar Corporation, and Sherwin Williams and other key market players.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the global Powder Coatings Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Powder coatings possess significant durability and superior properties such as resistance to scratching, corrosion, abrasion, and chemicals. Powder coatings overspray can be reused leading to maximum utilization and cost cutting. There are no solvents in powder coatings, and therefore they offer maximum compliance with the increasing environment regulations, leading to their increasing acceptance over liquid coatings. The global powder coatings market is estimated to reach $12,332 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Growing adoption, coupled with government support, is the key driving factor of the market during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements and growth in application industries, such as appliances, automotive, furniture, and medical, supplement the world market for powder coatings. However, difficulty in applying thin coats may impede the growth, owing to the emergence of any cost alternative product into the market.

Based on the type of powder coatings, the market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset polymers are further segmented into resin type, namely epoxy, epoxy polyester hybrid, and acrylic. Thermoplastic is further divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane, nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF). Technological developments in production processes are likely to lower the cost of production, resulting in reduction in prices for powder coatings. In the year 2015, the thermoset segment occupied more than half of the market share in terms of volume. Based on application, the market is segmented into architectural; appliances; automotive; furniture; agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment (ACE); general industrial; and others. Based on the coating method, the market is classified into electrostatic spray and fluidized bed technique.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the global powder coatings market, with China and India as major countries contributing to the growth. Increasing population and rising adoption of solvent-free and volatile organic compound (VOC) free coatings are significant factors leading to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies adopt agreement, product launch, expansion, mergers, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage in this market. For example, in 2015, AkzoNobel established a sixth powder coating manufacturing plant in the Middle East to increase the capacity for Interpon and Resicoat products. This helped it to expand its geographical outreach and distribute its products in the Middle East market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides extensive analysis of factors that drive or restrict the growth of the world powder coatings market.

The market projections for the period 2014-2022 have been included coupled with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption pattern of powder coatings for different applications across various end-user industries.

SWOT analysis facilitates the study of internal environment of leading companies for strategy formulation.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

POWDER COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by Resin Type

Thermoset

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Acrylic

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Market by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Market by Application

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

General Industrial

Others (Gas Tanks, Pipelines)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For the purpose of creating company plans and strategies, our market research offers crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

The report covers a number of variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-user market, and the recovery timeline for 2020- 2021.

With regard to the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

In light of COVID-19, the report examined market trends.

On the basis of the upstream and downstream markets, the study examined COVID-19’s effects on the manufacturing industry’s supply chain.

We examine how COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

It is noted how COVID-19 will affect the industry’s future growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

Examined in the study are:

Market behavior, risk, and opportunity levels

An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

An anticipated timeline for industry recovery.

Each study is more than 100 pages long and is jam-packed with graphs, tables, insightful text, and coverage of in-depth custom market reports that provide crucial market data for the industry.

Report Ocean’s Powder Coatings Marketreport consists:

Micro and macroanalysis, the operational environment, regional dynamics, and market addressability, Regulatory and legal frameworks, Analysis of profitability and costs, Market segmentation analysis, market’s current marketing techniques, optimal technique, gap analysis, competitive environment, leading market participants, Benchmarking, Future market possibilities and trends: scenario modeling

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and nation breakdowns section analyses the market in each geography, provides market size information by geography and contrasts the market’s past and projected growth. It includes the effects and course of COVID-19 recovery for all geographical areas, significantly developed nations, and substantial emerging markets

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

The major Information in the Powder Coatings Market Report:

Powder Coatings Market Research Report Worldwide

Section 1: Overview of the global Powder Coatings Market

Section 2: The Effect of the Global Economy on the Powder Coatings MarketIndustry

Section 3: Industry Producer Competition in the Global Market

Section 4: Regional breakdown of global productions’ revenue (value)

Section 5: Geographical Distribution of Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, and Import

Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, and Product Type are covered in Section 6

Section 7: Analysis of the global market based on application

Section 8: Powder Coatings Market Pricing Analysis

Section 9: Downstream Buyers, Sourcing Strategy, and Market Chain

Section 10: Distributors’, Suppliers’, and Traders’ essential strategies and directives

Section 11: Market Vendors’ Key Marketing Strategy Analysis

Section 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors

Section 13: Forecast for the Global Powder Coatings Market

For details check the full TOC list.

Thank you for reading; if you’d prefer, you can order this report in portions by chapter or by continent, such as Asia, Europe, or North America.

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31413

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com