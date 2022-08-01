Alexa
US House Speaker Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say: CNN

Taiwanese official said she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/01 21:03
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Facebook, pelosiforcongress photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, is expected to visit Taiwan during her Asia trip despite warnings from Biden administration officials and China’s threat of military action against such a high-profile visit, CNN cited anonymous Taiwanese and US officials as saying.

However, the delegation’s official itinerary does not include a visit to Taiwan as issued by Pelosi’s office in a press release.

Pelosi would be the highest ranking official to visit Taiwan in 25 years if she indeed carries out the visit as reported.

CNN reported that the Taiwanese official said that she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight. However, no time frame was specified for such a visit.

According to the report, the US official added that the U.S. Department of Defense is closely monitoring any Chinese movements in the region and has a plan in place for her safety.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. military opposed Pelosi visiting Taiwan, but the White House has said it is the House speaker’s call where she travels.

Pelosi has been a strong critic of the Chinese Communist Party, and has voiced support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in recent years.
