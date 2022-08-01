Alexa
AP PHOTOS: England wins title at memorable Women's Euro

By Associated Press
2022/08/01 18:53
FILE - Portugal's Jessica Silva, center, celebrates with her teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match be...
FILE - France's team captain Wendie Renard, right, stands with her teammates during the national anthems before the Women Euro 2022 group D soccer mat...
FILE - England's Beth Mead, center left, scores her third goal, England's 8th, during the Women Euro 2022 group A soccer match between England and Nor...
FILE - Norway's Ada Hegerberg, center, reacts as the Austrian players celebrate in the background, at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group A soccer ma...
FILE - Netherlands' Victoria Pelova, left, scores her side's fourth goal as Switzerland's goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann tries to stop the ball during the...
FILE - Sweden players celebrate with the fans at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Villa...
FILE - Belgium's Davina Philtjens comforts Italy's Manuela Giugliano sitting on the ground at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group D soccer match betw...
FILE - England's Beth Mead clears the ball during the Women Euro 2022 quarter final soccer match between England and Spain at the Falmer stadium in Br...
FILE - Austria's Marina Georgieva, center, tries to score with an overhead kick during the Women Euro 2022 quarter final soccer match between Germany ...
FILE - Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet, right, heads the ball during the Women Euro 2022 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and Belgium at Leig...
FILE - Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates with Jule Brand, centre left, after scoring her side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 quarter final...
FILE - Netherlands supporters arrive at the stadium for the Women Euro 2022 quarterfinals soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the New Y...
FILE - France's Selma Bacha throws water on her face as France's manager Corinne Diacre talks with her during a cooling break during the Women Euro 20...
FILE - Netherlands' goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, center, and her teammates react after France's Grace Geyoro failed to score during the Women Euro...
FILE - Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France...
FILE - Germany supporters on the stands wave flags before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in L...
FILE - Germany's team captain Alexandra Popp, left, talks with Germany's manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg during warmup before the Women's Euro 2022 f...
FILE - Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium i...
FILE - A screen shows the attendance during the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday,...
FILE - England's Alessia Russo, right, vies for the ball with Germany's Kathrin-Julia Hendrich during the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between...
FILE - England's Chloe Kelly scores her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stad...
FILE - England's Ella Toone, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Ger...
FILE - England supporters celebrate after Chloe Kelly scored their second goal as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big sc...
FILE - England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England a...
FILE - England's Nikita Parris lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium ...
FILE - England's Leah Williamson, center left, and Millie Bright lift the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between Englan...

LONDON (AP) — A European Championship-record crowd of 87,192 watched England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium to cap a tournament full of memorable goals and scenes.

Chloe Kelly's goal in the second half of extra time propelled England to its first major women’s soccer title.

Kelly took her shirt off to celebrate, earning a yellow card but also a Twitter shout-out from Brandi Chastain, who celebrated in similar style when her penalty kick won the World Cup for the U.S. in 1999. Earlier, Ella Toone had sublimely chipped the German goalkeeper to open the scoring.

There were celebrations on the field, in Trafalgar Square, and a congratulations from the queen.

The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium Sunday drew contrasts with the violent scenes when the England men’s team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago.

Alexandra Popp had scored twice to lead Germany past France 2-1 in the semifinals — handing the French another disappointing tournament exit — but the German captain missed Sunday’s final because of a muscle strain. Popp and England’s Beth Mead were the joint top scorers at the Euros with six goals each.

