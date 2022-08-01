Alexa
Video shows man shooting gun in Taipei’s financial district

No one was hurt in incident, 23-year-old fired BB gun in air and was later detained by police

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/08/01 18:37
Man in yellow, circled, in Taipei's Xinyi District after shooting a gun in the air. (TVBS screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested for firing a gun into the air in Taipei City’s Xinyi District on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 31).

No one was harmed in the incident, though the streets were reportedly crowded at the time. Bystanders called police and the individual was arrested an hour later in an alley after fleeing the scene, near World Trade Center Hall 1.

TVBS has video of the incident (see link), showing a man dressed in yellow and not wearing a mask. He walks along the road, lifts up a bag, points the gun in the air and fires.

After being arrested, he initially denied firing a gun, then said he had been intimidated. Police found a BB gun on him and later confirmed he was surnamed Hsu (許) and was 23 years old.

TVBS reported him as telling police: "I'm really bad today. Inform your colleagues that I was threatened this morning."

Police evidence from the shooting of a bagged-up BB gun. (TVBS screenshot)
Taipei City
Xinyi District
World Trade Center Hall 1
The Man in Yellow
TVBS

