U.S. House Speaker Pelosi could make ‘emergency landing’ on Taiwan: Chinese state media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, could still land on Taiwan, possibly by claiming the military aircraft carrying her and other delegation members has an unexpected mechanical issue, Chinese state media Global Times reported on Monday (Aug. 1).

Lu Xiang (呂祥), an expert on American issues at the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said in an interview with the Global Times that the delegation’s itinerary does not include a visit to Taiwan, as issued by Pelosi’s office in a press release.

The itinerary includes visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, according to the press release.

However, Lu thought Pelosi and other delegation members could still land on the island during their trip using an excuse such as an aircraft mechanical issue, and the consequences of such a deceptive visit by the delegation would be equally serious.

Lu said that the possibility of such an emergency landing is small as it would require collusion between Pelosi, U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Pentagon. Nevertheless, he warned that the Chinese authorities should still be vigilant and take precautions, according to the Global Times report.