Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Chen Ming-tong defends Lin Chih-chien against charges of plagiarism

National security director attempts to clear DPP's mayoral candidate for Taoyuan of copying theses

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/08/01 17:27
National Security Director Chen Ming-tong. (CNA photo)

National Security Director Chen Ming-tong. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director-General of the National Security Bureau, Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) has waded into the war surrounding Lin Chih-chien’s (林智堅) two theses and whether or not he plagiarized them.

Chen, a former minister of the Mainland Affairs Council, doubled down on Monday (Aug. 1) with his assertion that no copying had gone on. Also, previously a professor at the Graduate Institute of National Development of National Taiwan University, Chen has been a thesis advisor to a number of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians — including Lin.

Lin is the DPP mayoral candidate for Taoyuan and has been forced on the back foot after allegations of plagiarism were made against two of his theses. Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) of the Kuomintang (KMT) made the initial accusation on July 5 at a press conference.

Following this, political commentator Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明) claimed there were similarities between Lin’s 2017 master’s thesis and the work of Yu Cheng-huang (余正煌). Lin has denied all charges of plagiarism.

In his 2,000-word defense of Lin, Chen admitted he had “corrected” Lin’s work and then “handed it over” to Yu for reference, per a UDN report. While Chen seemed to agree there were similarities between Lin and Yu’s works, he emphasized the approach and conclusions were different.

However, Ovid Zeng (曾志朗), at Academia Sinica, a former Minister of Education and Minister of the Council for Cultural Affairs, said this explanation was “nonsense,” according to another UDN report carried by Yahoo News. He added, “The plagiarism of a paper looks at the content, not the conclusion."
Ovid Zeng (曾志朗)
Yu Cheng-huang (余正煌)
Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明)
master's thesis
Kuomintang (KMT)
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇)
Graduate Institute of National Development of National Taiwan University
Lin Chih-chien (林智堅)
Chen Ming-tong (陳明通)

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP mayoral candidate denies accusations of thesis plagiarism
DPP mayoral candidate denies accusations of thesis plagiarism
2022/07/24 14:43
Taiwan’s DPP will not drop mayoral candidate assailed by plagiarism allegations
Taiwan’s DPP will not drop mayoral candidate assailed by plagiarism allegations
2022/07/21 19:24
National Taiwan University launches probe into alleged plagiarism by DPP candidate
National Taiwan University launches probe into alleged plagiarism by DPP candidate
2022/07/20 19:45
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
2022/07/14 17:12
National Taiwan University president promises thorough plagiarism probe
National Taiwan University president promises thorough plagiarism probe
2022/07/13 15:18