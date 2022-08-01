Severe thunderstorms forecast for Taiwan Monday to Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Short local rain showers or severe thunderstorms are forecast across Taiwan from Monday (Aug. 1) through Thursday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

As there is a monsoon gyre east of Taiwan on Monday, short local showers or thunderstorms are forecast across the country, with severe thunderstorms or heavy rainfall expected for mountainous areas and parts of the flatland, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

The monsoon gyre will move west and pass through Taiwan on Tuesday, lowering daytime high temperatures to 32 and 33 degrees Celsius and bringing showers or thunderstorms across the country, with chances of severe thunderstorms and torrential rains, the meteorologist added.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the monsoon gyre will dissipate, but its remaining southwesterly winds will pass through southern Taiwan, bringing severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to the area and possibly other parts of the country, Wu said, adding that daytime highs will rise to 35 and 36 degrees.

Weather will turn sunny and hot from Friday to Sunday, but as the atmosphere will still be unstable, mountainous areas and parts of the flatland will see afternoon thunderstorms during this period, Wu added, per CNA.



(Facebook, CWB.TW image)