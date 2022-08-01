Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market – Global Industry Growth, Trends, Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies

As per the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)Market research report published by Astute Analytica, the market is expected to grow at a compounded growth rate of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report analyzes the market share distribution of IPF market across three major countries as 63.56% for EU5 and remaining among U.S. and Japan during the forecast period by 2030. On the basis of available therapy, the market size of IPF market in the 7MM is expected to grow at the rate of 50% over the forecast period.

Epidemiology Insights:

The report analyses the population, prevalent to the occurrence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 7MM which shows that the United States has major population effected by the disease during the year 2020, while Spain constitutes least number of people, approximately 6,625 suffering from IPF.

The report will provide insights for epidemiology of IPF on the basis of following parameters:

Severity specific prevalence of IPF in 7MM

Age specific prevalence of IPF in 7MM

Gender specific prevalence of IPF in 7MM

For quantitative analysis, various radiological markers have been considered to measure the severity of the disease. In 2020, the U.S. accounted for 69,943 of radiological markers of disease severity and in the same year, the UK accounted for 7,755 of radiological markers of disease severity. The radiographic markers are important owing to their function to mark the specific position on X-ray images which extensively help to diagnose the severity of a particular indication. In Japan, this segment accounts for approximately 60 percent of the market share.

According to data analyze in the report, in 2020, 77,823 males while 33,865 females were affected by IPF in the United States, which indicates the high prevalence of the disease in males. In EU5, the annual prevalence of IPF observed was also higher in males, with the weightage of 66.5%.

It was reported that the prevalence of IPF was higher in older individuals relative to younger individuals. In 2020, 34,142 individuals with age of 81 years or above were affected from IPF in the US. This was the highest count among all the age groups and is expected to grow in same pattern up to approximately 70,000 individuals in the forecast period. In EU5 and Japan, a similar trend of rising prevalence with increasing age was observed. In the year 2020, 1,348 individuals of age 10 years or below, 4,888 individuals of age group 51-60 years and 14,749 individuals of age 81 years and above were seen to be affected by IPF in EU5. In Japan, among all the age groups nearly 30 per cent of patients was more than 81 years of age in 2020.

Treatment Regimen:

IPF is fatal disease which progress with time and mainly affects elderly people with several comorbidities. Pirfenidone from Genetech, Inc. and nintedanib from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg are approved drugs for the treatment of IPF, these medications slow down the rate of lung function declination and enhances the survival of patients. Pirfenidone possess both anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties and has been used in more than 42,000 patients round the globe. Both the medications successfully slow down the disease progression.

There are number of medications for IPF in the loop of medical trials. For instance, Tipelukast from MediciNova is a small bioavailable molecule, possessing anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity is designed to downregulate the gene expression, promoting IPF. The drug is in phase 2 of interventional studies with an expected completion by December 2021. Similarly, Pamrevlumab by FibroGen is an antibody-based medication for IPF currently in phase 3 of clinical development. Belumosudil from Kadmon Corporation LLC, PRM-151 from F. Hoffman La-Roche and others are also in the pipeline of discovery for the treatment of IPF.

AST/ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guidelines have been introduced for treatment recommendation of IPF. These Guidelines help the clinicians to make appropriate clinical decisions about the treatment. The updated guidelines stated in 2015 provide strong recommendation against use of Warfarin and conditional recommendation for the use of Pirfenidone.

Impelling Causes of Market Growth

The study evaluates the impact of some of the key market drivers including the rising count of the aged population across the world. According to the World Population Prospects revised by United Nations, the elderly population (over 65 years) will rise up to 16 per cent representing one in six people globally by 2019. Studies have indicated the occurrence of IPF among young individuals is approximately 6 cases in 1,00,000 while in aged population, the prevalence of the cases rises up to 11. Smoking is considered to be as one of the major risk factors associated with the incidence of IPF. The report analyzes that over 16 million Americans have prevalence of diseases caused by smoking, thus the rise in smoker’s population across the globe is expected to push the market size. The funding provided by the Government for pulmonary fibrosis foundation (PFF) research, results in the development of successful therapies to improve quality of life for those affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

Encumbrance Ahead:

IPF is known to be as one of the rare diseases, having its healthcare cost substantial and disproportionate to the prevalence of the disease. Due to the high cost of the drugs and treatments associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis retards the patients from using or continue taking the drugs which ultimately hinders the market growth. High affected population in APAC, Latin America and MEA along with low diagnosis rates in the region are also hampering the market. These factors have somewhat impede the growth of the global IPF market.

