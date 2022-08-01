Taiwan adds 16,352 local COVID cases, lowest single-day tally since May 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 16,352 local COVID cases on Monday (August 1), dropping 21% from the previous day, the lowest number since May 3 this year.

The 36 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,963.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed 54 cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.4 and BA.5 among daily new cases, of which 52 were imported. A male from Thailand tested positive for the most contagious Omicron descendant - BA.2.75 - at the border.

Of the total imported cases of the Omicron subvariants, 63 were BA.4 and 405 were BA.5. There were another 13 local cases of BA.5 and 2 of BA.2.75.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,802 males, 8,541 females, and 9 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 2,831, followed by 1,987 in Taichung City, 1,840 in Taoyuan City, 1,622 in Kaohsiung City, 1,574 in Taipei City, 1,313 in Tainan City, 740 in Changhua County, 539 in Miaoli County, 500 in Pingtung County, 427 in Hsinchu County, 396 in Hsinchu City, 358 in Yunlin County, 322 in Yilan County, 322 in Nantou County, 320 in Chiayi County, 294 in Hualien County, 236 in Keelung City, 216 in Chiayi City, 182 in Taitung County, 112 in Penghu County, 91 in Kinmen County, and 10 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths announced on Monday include 19 males and 17 females ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 35 had a history of chronic disease, and 21 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 20 to July 29 and the dates of death were from May 20 to July 29.

Imported cases

The 232 imported cases include 131 males and 101 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 1 to July 31, five arrived from Austria; four from Vietnam; two each from Japan, Thailand, and Italy; one each from South Korea, the U.S., the Philippines, India, China, and Malaysia. The countries of origin of 211 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,604,761 cases, of which 20,283 were imported, 4,584,424 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,963 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 8,948 contracted the disease locally.