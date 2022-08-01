Insurance companies in Taiwan staring at massive losses over COVID policies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12 biggest sellers of COVID-19 insurance policies in Taiwan have had to shell out around NT$32 billion (US$1.06 billion) in claims so far this year.

Taiwan’s early success during the pandemic caused insurance companies to believe that they could make easy money by selling COVID-19 policies with low premiums of a few hundred dollars. But when domestic cases exploded in April, insurance companies were caught off guard, exposing poor risk management, Consumers’ Foundation Secretary-General Hsu Tse-yu (徐則鈺) told CNA.

As of July 25, the 12 top sellers of COVID policies had paid out NT$31.944 billion in claims; however, at the end of June, the total net worth of all non-life insurance companies in the country only stood at NT$102.7 billion, representing a 32.2% year-on-year decline.

While it’s unlikely that any of the 12 insurance companies will go out of business, it will be a rough year, an anonymous high level executive from one of the insurers told CNA. A few of the companies have had to sell properties to bolster their cash holdings, while others have taken out short-term loans, sources told the outlet.