Show your home some love this National Day with Arlo’s latest promotions on home security devices

Celebrate National Day worry-free with Arlo’s amazing deals on home security devices.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - National Day is just around the corner, and if you are looking for ways to give your home the love and care it deserves, don't miss Arlo's exciting promotions on its lineup of industry-leading home security devices.With a wide range of smart security devices, from cameras to doorbells and chimes, Arlo delivers the ultimate protection for the things that matter the most to you. This National Day promotion features Arlo's most advanced security camera – the Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera – along with the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell and Arlo Wireless Chime 2 bundle, so you can choose just the right security solutions for your needs and enjoy a safe National Day celebration with your loved ones.The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes withas well asto give you a crystal-clearvision of your property. The Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its award-winning wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, enhanced color night vision and weather resistance. Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera – two-camera bundle : $899 (SRP: $1,199) Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera – three-camera bundle : $1,398 (SRP: $1,599)Expecting lots of delivery packages from your National Day shopping spree? The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell will be an especially useful extra pair of eyes to watch over your doorstep and look out for deliveries when you are away.Capturing what most traditional video doorbells can't, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell gives you a complete view of your front door with its, so you can see visitors from head-to-toe as well as spot delivery packages on the ground. It also offers direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalised alerts to allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. To top it off, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell'sandwill give you always-on front door security to deter unwanted guests and keep your home safe at all times. Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell and Arlo Chime 2 bundle : $329 (SRP: $418)For more information of Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/ Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



