Indonesian migrant worker claims NT$2 million lottery win in Taiwan

Initially, she was unable to collect money because she did not have an Alien Residence Certificate

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/08/01 12:01
(Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Never give up and keep working hard, was the advice of an Indonesian migrant worker who won NT$2 million (US$66,800) on the lottery — but could not collect it initially because she did not have an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC).

The unnamed woman scooped the Grand Prize in the March-April uniform invoice lottery. The receipt was from paying an NT$80 fee to remit money back to her home country.

However, she could not collect her winnings as she did not have an ARC, after changing jobs from caregiver to factory worker. Lottery winners have just three months to claim their prize.

As soon as the Indonesian woman got her new ARC, however, she went to the bank to pick up her prize money. "I didn't believe that I had won, only now I'm here (at the bank) do I actually believe it," CNA quoted the woman as saying. "This is the first time I have won such a big prize."

She has a husband and 6-year-old son in Indonesia. She intends to use her windfall to buy land back home.

She said it was important to use services that issued proper receipts if anyone wanted a chance of winning the uniform lottery. She advised: “Keep working hard and don't give up, because one day luck will shine upon you.”
