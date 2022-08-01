Mothercare Celebrates National Breastfeeding Month in Singapore By Helping Mothers Embrace the Breastfeeding Journey

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - In this year's National Breastfeeding Month, global baby retailer, Mothercare, is pledging to stand alongside mothers in Singapore to raise awareness for breastfeeding. As part of a global campaign to commemorate nursing mothers and the act of maternal love, this month-long celebration aims to help them embrace this rewarding journey – both online and in-store.





From common nursing issues to choosing the right equipment, parents will uncover everything they need to know about breastfeeding.



Connect with breastfeeding experts



Mothers can now join a support group on Telegram to connect with fellow moms in Singapore, with parenting experts from Bump Birth & Beyond and LoveAmme providing expert tips and advice on breastfeeding and more. Participants will be able to get answers to common questions such as how to resolve clogged ducts, how to clean the nipple with wipes, or finding the right nursing or maternity bra.



Get advice on breastfeeding essentials



Expecting parents or parents with newborns can also take advantage of the Nursery Advisor programme, which offers complimentary professional advice to help them make informed purchase decisions. The three-step consultation process allows customers to seek advice from trained and certified professionals who will explain and recommend products which will suit their needs.



For example, pregnant mothers who have trouble sleeping may be advised to get a pregnancy pillow to help support the extra weight, which can also double up as a nursing pillow afterwards for greater cost savings.



With many new mothers struggling with breastfeeding for the first time, this programme also enables them to learn about the unique features of each nursing equipment. For example, the LoveAmme MadeToTravel Double Breastpump is both lightweight and powerful, a perfect lifestyle companion for breastfeeding mothers on-the-go. The Tommee Tippee Made For Me Silicone Manual Breastpump is also a great alternative due to its size and portability.



Apart from breast pumps, Mothercare offers a wide range of other breastfeeding equipment and comfort essentials, including nipple creams, breast shields, to nursing bras to help make the breastfeeding journey smooth and comfortable. Registration for the Nursery Advisor programme is convenient and fuss-free – interested parties can easily sign up online from the comfort of their own homes through the digital portal. New joiners will also receive a series of perks such as a free goodie bag and a nursery styling session with Med Kärlek Inc.



Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with Mothercare this August



Enjoy curated content on all things breastfeeding in the Mothercare blog and across social media platforms. Through a collaborative effort, the public will also be able to hear from mothers in Singapore about their own experiences as well as gather tips and tricks from popular baby brands such as LoveAmme and Tommee Tippee, which will empower them throughout this journey.





From how to choose the right breast pump to uncovering the most breastfeeding-friendly places in Singapore, this series of curated content will provide parents with all the resources they need to embark on a smooth breastfeeding journey.



Today, breastfeeding has achieved significant progress as compared to a decade ago. Through its breastfeeding initiatives, Mothercare is well-geared to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month alongside mothers and even fathers in this month and beyond.



