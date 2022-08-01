Alexa
Tour group from Japan arrives in Taiwan, first in over two years

Taiwan gearing up to meet pent-up demand for global travel

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/01 09:57
Jiufen in New Taipei. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group comprising 25 representatives from the Japanese travel industry arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (July 31), the first since the country’s borders were closed more than two years ago due to COVID-19.

The delegation will explore tourism opportunities in Taiwan post-pandemic. Quarantine was waived for the members, who received PCR screenings at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before being shuttled to the hotels they would be staying in, per CNA.

The visitors, scheduled to return to Japan on Wednesday (Aug. 3), will travel in a “bubble” during their sojourn in Taiwan, to avoid contact with people. The itinerary focuses on tourist attractions in northern Taipei and national park-managed locations given the short stay.

They will visit Taipei 101, the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, which will host the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival, and ride the Taipei Sightseeing Buses offering dining services. Also included in the itinerary is a trip to the seaside mountain area of New Taipei’s Jiufen, Keelung’s Heping Island, and a former garment store in Keelung once owned by the great grandfather of the incumbent Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The Japanese will also meet with others from the local travel industry, while other groups from different countries are being arranged by the Tourism Bureau. Taiwan has yet to lift restrictions on tour travel pending approval of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Japanese tour group arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)
