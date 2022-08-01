Unconfirmed report claims Pelosi is coming to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan media organization has claimed that U.S. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan via the Philippines on her tour of Asia.

SET News said it was quoting Radio France Internationale (RFI) “sources,” but did not elaborate, provide links, or indeed any other evidence. It said Pelosi will travel to Taiwan from Clark International Airport in the Philippines on Thursday (Aug.4).

“It is rumored that Pelosi will visit Taiwan via the Philippines … and meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the capital.”

On the French media organization’s website, reports about Pelosi’s trip did not mention visiting Taiwan. In fact, it made clear she probably would not visit.

No other media are saying that Pelosi will definitely visit Taiwan, though there is plenty of speculation. SET News also quoted content from Pelosi’s press release on Sunday saying she would lead a delegation to the Indo-Pacific.

The itinerary mentioned included Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan — but, pointedly, not Taiwan. Pelosi was tracked flying out of San Francisco, transiting Hawaii and Guam, touching down in Singapore on Monday (Aug. 1) around 4 a.m.

U.S. President Joe Biden has tried to mollify the Chinese, who are incensed about the idea of a senior American lawmaker going to Taiwan. He was quoted as saying, “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.”

In a recent phone call, Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) warned Biden that “resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.”