Moon Man Rockets To $6.4 Million IMAX Debut in China

Mahua Funage’s Summer Smash Hit Lifts IMAX China to Biggest Summer Three-day Opening Weekend Box Office since September 2019

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and IMAX China (HKSE:1970) today announced that Mahua Funage's sci-fi comedygenerated $6.4 million (including previews) in box office at IMAX theatres in China during its opening weekend — marking IMAX China's biggest summer three-day opening weekend since September 2019. IMAX theatres accounted for 16 out of the top 20 highest grossing theatres nationwide. The strong results came despite the fact that 9% of IMAX theatres in China remain closed and capacity limitations are in place across key markets.lifted IMAX China to its highest grossing month of July since September 2019, as the company continues to build momentum at the box office."We are very encouraged by the stellar opening of, which offers a clear sign that audiences are eager to return to theaters for the IMAX Experience," said Edwin Tan, CEO of IMAX China. "We would like to congratulate director Zhang Chiyu and our partners at Mahua Funage and Alibaba Pictures for the film's phenomenal success.marks a critical milestone in the recovery of the film industry this year as well as a major step forward in the production of Chinese sci-fi blockbusters."One of the most anticipated Chinese blockbusters of the year, more than 1.4 million movie fans ratedas a "want to see" on ticking platforms prior to its release. The film has won outstanding feedback from audiences with a score of 9.4 and 9.5 on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao respectively. To date,has earned nearly 1 billion RMB in overall box office.tells the story of "the last human in the universe" as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. To create a realistic lunar setting forfilm crews laid a total of 200 tons of sand and gravel across a 6,000-square-meter space spanning 15 studios, in addition to building a model of a lunar base in actual size. Approximately 95% ofshots use special and visual effects.continues the diverse and action-packed summer slate for IMAX in China, with the forthcoming sci-fiblockbustercoming to IMAX screens on August 12.Hashtag: #IMAX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, and was incorporated as a limited liability company under the laws of Cayman Islands. IMAX China was established by IMAX Corporation specifically to oversee the expansion of IMAX's business throughout Greater China. Shares of IMAX China trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."





About IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.



IMAX Corporation is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, there were 1,694 IMAX Theater Systems operating in 87 countries and territories, including 1,610 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations and 72 institutional locations. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".



IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).



