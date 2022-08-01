Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 000 100 000 — 1 3 4 Toronto 020 020 00x — 4 6 0

Hill, Foley (6), Lange (7), De Jesus (8) and Barnhart, Haase; Berríos, Mayza (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 8-4. L_Hill 1-3. Sv_Romano (24). HRs_Detroit, Báez (10). Toronto, M.Chapman (20).

___

Kansas City 000 040 013 — 8 9 0 New York 000 030 300 — 6 7 0

Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Cuas (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), Clarke (9) and Perez; Montgomery, A.Abreu (5), W.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9), Luetge (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Clarke 2-1. L_Holmes 5-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (10), Perez (13). New York, LeMahieu (11), Rizzo (25).

___

Cleveland 030 020 000 — 5 9 1 Tampa Bay 020 100 000 — 3 8 0

Shaw, Karinchak (3), McCarty (4), Morgan (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; McClanahan, R.Thompson (5), Beeks (6), Armstrong (8), B.Raley (8), Garza Jr. (9) and Pinto. W_McCarty 2-2. L_McClanahan 10-4. Sv_Clase (23).

___

Oakland 010 000 000 — 1 6 0 Chicago 030 000 10x — 4 8 0

Oller, Snead (7), Selman (8) and Vogt; Cease, J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala. W_Cease 11-4. L_Oller 1-4. Sv_Hendriks (20). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (11). Chicago, J.Abreu (12), E.Jiménez (5).

___

Seattle 000 000 020 0 — 2 4 1 Houston 200 000 000 1 — 3 6 0

(10 innings)

Kirby, Murfee (5), Brash (7), Sewald (8), E.Swanson (9), Bernardino (10) and Raleigh, Torrens; Odorizzi, Stanek (8), Pressly (9), Neris (10) and K.Lee, Maldonado. W_Neris 4-3. L_Bernardino 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Winker (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee 020 000 000 — 2 11 1 Boston 000 052 00x — 7 11 0

Ashby, Milner (5), Gustave (6), Suter (7), Strzelecki (8) and Narváez; Winckowski, Whitlock (6), A.Davis (8), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Winckowski 4-5. L_Ashby 2-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (19).

___

Baltimore 000 000 110 — 2 6 0 Cincinnati 000 002 01x — 3 7 1

Voth, Baker (6), Pérez (6), Krehbiel (6), Krehbiel (7), Bautista (7) and Chirinos, Rutschman; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), Alex.Díaz (7), B.Farmer (9) and Papierski. W_Alex.Díaz 3-1. L_Bautista 3-3. Sv_B.Farmer (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (19). Cincinnati, Drury (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 001 301 000 — 5 7 0 Washington 000 000 000 — 0 5 1

Pallante, Helsley (9) and Romine; Gray, Weems (6), Cishek (8), Abbott (9) and Barrera. W_Pallante 4-4. L_Gray 7-7. HRs_St. Louis, Dickerson (4), DeJong (3).

___

Philadelphia 200 051 000 — 8 18 0 Pittsburgh 001 000 001 — 2 9 0

Nola, Appel (7), Familia (9) and Realmuto; Brubaker, Peters (5), Beede (7) and Heineman. W_Nola 7-8. L_Brubaker 2-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (33), Bohm (7).

___

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 4 0 Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1 5 0

M.Kelly, I.Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly; Fried, D.Lee (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 5-0. L_Melancon 3-9.

___

New York 303 010 200 — 9 19 1 Miami 000 012 000 — 3 10 0

T.Walker, Hunter (6), Nogosek (7), Y.López (9) and Mazeika; P.López, Fishman (3), Brigham (7), Pop (9) and Stallings. W_T.Walker 9-2. L_P.López 7-6. HRs_Miami, Leblanc (1).