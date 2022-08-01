Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|4
|Toronto
|020
|020
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Hill, Foley (6), Lange (7), De Jesus (8) and Barnhart, Haase; Berríos, Mayza (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 8-4. L_Hill 1-3. Sv_Romano (24). HRs_Detroit, Báez (10). Toronto, M.Chapman (20).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|040
|013
|—
|8
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|300
|—
|6
|7
|0
Greinke, A.Garrett (6), Cuas (6), Coleman (7), Clarke (8), Clarke (9) and Perez; Montgomery, A.Abreu (5), W.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9), Luetge (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Clarke 2-1. L_Holmes 5-2. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (10), Perez (13). New York, LeMahieu (11), Rizzo (25).
___
|Cleveland
|030
|020
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Shaw, Karinchak (3), McCarty (4), Morgan (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; McClanahan, R.Thompson (5), Beeks (6), Armstrong (8), B.Raley (8), Garza Jr. (9) and Pinto. W_McCarty 2-2. L_McClanahan 10-4. Sv_Clase (23).
___
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Chicago
|030
|000
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Oller, Snead (7), Selman (8) and Vogt; Cease, J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala. W_Cease 11-4. L_Oller 1-4. Sv_Hendriks (20). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (11). Chicago, J.Abreu (12), E.Jiménez (5).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Kirby, Murfee (5), Brash (7), Sewald (8), E.Swanson (9), Bernardino (10) and Raleigh, Torrens; Odorizzi, Stanek (8), Pressly (9), Neris (10) and K.Lee, Maldonado. W_Neris 4-3. L_Bernardino 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Winker (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|11
|1
|Boston
|000
|052
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Ashby, Milner (5), Gustave (6), Suter (7), Strzelecki (8) and Narváez; Winckowski, Whitlock (6), A.Davis (8), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Winckowski 4-5. L_Ashby 2-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (19).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|01x
|—
|3
|7
|1
Voth, Baker (6), Pérez (6), Krehbiel (6), Krehbiel (7), Bautista (7) and Chirinos, Rutschman; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), Alex.Díaz (7), B.Farmer (9) and Papierski. W_Alex.Díaz 3-1. L_Bautista 3-3. Sv_B.Farmer (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (19). Cincinnati, Drury (20).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|301
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Pallante, Helsley (9) and Romine; Gray, Weems (6), Cishek (8), Abbott (9) and Barrera. W_Pallante 4-4. L_Gray 7-7. HRs_St. Louis, Dickerson (4), DeJong (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|051
|000
|—
|8
|18
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|9
|0
Nola, Appel (7), Familia (9) and Realmuto; Brubaker, Peters (5), Beede (7) and Heineman. W_Nola 7-8. L_Brubaker 2-9. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (33), Bohm (7).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
M.Kelly, I.Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly; Fried, D.Lee (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 5-0. L_Melancon 3-9.
___
|New York
|303
|010
|200
|—
|9
|19
|1
|Miami
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
T.Walker, Hunter (6), Nogosek (7), Y.López (9) and Mazeika; P.López, Fishman (3), Brigham (7), Pop (9) and Stallings. W_T.Walker 9-2. L_P.López 7-6. HRs_Miami, Leblanc (1).