AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/01 00:36
A volunteer from the local Mennonite community in Ogden Hollar help clean mud and debris from flood ravaged homes in Hineman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, ...
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, ...
People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lex...
Volunteers and city workers try to reconnect the water supply to a nursing home in Elkhorn City, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. The pipe, along with s...
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound par...
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky Rive...
A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Creek in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy ...
In this aerial photo residents of Whitesburg, Ky., are beginning to return to the small city in the eastern part of the state, Saturday, July 30, 2022...
In this aerial image, a car drives over a bridge in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains during the week flooded many are...
In this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many...
Men ride in a boat along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudsl...
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides...
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound pa...
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday...
Members of the Lexington, Winchester, and Clark County Fire Departments and emergency medical services, coordinate efforts to get evacuees across the ...
Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022....
Will Anderson, Director of the Hindman Settlement School sorts through the mud covered objects in his office in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (...
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 20...
FILE - Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over a road in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people strand...

Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Dozens more were unaccounted for according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Beshear said state police were taking calls from worried people who can’t locate loved ones due to spotty cell phone service.

Many were left homeless and with no possessions. “I have the clothes on my back,” Teresa Perry Reynolds’ said Saturday after the home she and her husband shared was inundated with water and mud.

Among the hard-hit areas was the town of Hindman, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of Louisville. As crews piled sodden debris on mud-caked sidewalks, a flood-tossed car could be seen upside down in nearby Troublesome Creek, which had returned to its banks after inundating the town.