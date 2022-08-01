AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022.... Patricia Colombo explains how she and her fiance took turns overnight watching the water line near his home in Jackson, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. Colombo had to be rescued from her car (not the one pictured) when it stalled in high water earlier in the day Thursday while she was trying to drive home during heavy rains. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)