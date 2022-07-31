England, Germany name unchanged teams for Euro 2022 final

LONDON (AP) — England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup for the European Championship final against Germany on Sunday, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England's soccer games in the tournament.

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara Bühl for the France game when Bühl tested positive for the coronavirus.

Germany said Bühl has tested negative and will be able to watch the game in the stadium, though she isn't in the squad.

___

Lineups:

England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.

Germany: Alexandra Popp (captain), Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports